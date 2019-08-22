When is shiraz not shiraz? When it's syrah

Shiraz is one of South Africa’s most popular red grapes – it’s the second-most widely planted red wine cultivar in the country after cabernet sauvignon.

Last year South African vintners shipped more than 21 million litres of shiraz abroad, making it the leading red wine cultivar exported too.

But consumers are often confused by the difference between shiraz and syrah. The fact of the matter is, they’re both made from the same grapes, it’s simply the style of wine and winemaking that changes.

“The difference between syrah and shiraz is more blurred today than ever before and it can be highly confusing,” says Roland Peens, managing director of winecellar.co.za.

The “New World” character of shiraz was made famous in Australia’s Barossa valley, with jammy fruit flavours and high alcohol.

Traditionalists started a movement towards popularising a more “Old World” style of syrah, common to the Northern-Rhône region of France, “reflecting the more elegant, peppery and floral wines that shiraz can produce”, adds Peens.