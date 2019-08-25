Cannabis meets sushi at Cape Town's Blowfish
Blowfish in Blouberg has become the first South African restaurant to present the CANNAfornia roll - made with CBD oil, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant. Allison Foat tried it out
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Around the world, CBD-infused food is coming in hot and locally chefs are conjuring ways to weave the wonder weed into their menus. Last week, Blowfish (http://www.blowfishrestaurant.co.za) in Blouberg became the first South African restaurant to present the CANNAfornia roll and poké bowl.
CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant, with known health benefits...
