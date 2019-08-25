Grei at the Saxon centres its menu on a herb garden - we take a tour of it

Candice Philip, the head chef of Grei at the Saxon in Johannesburg, takes Sylvia McKeown to meet her curious and delicious babies

It takes a few moments to meander down from Grei's restaurant kitchens to the garden. It's a smallish space near the gate of the revered, high-end Saxon hotel estate but considering that the two kitchens the garden caters for don't seat hundreds at a time, it holds a bounty of plenty.



It's almost like a fun game, bobbing around plants known and unknown, picking and nibbling at the botanical wares. I become infatuated with the wonders of a cucamelon - a tiny vine-growing Mexican orb also called a mouse melon. Essentially, it's the bastard child of a gherkin, a tiny watermelon and a cucumber. What's not to love?..