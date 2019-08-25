How to make sure you buy real, quality honey

With so much adulterated honey on the market, how do you know if you're buying the real thing? Beekeeper Glen James shares some tips

The biggest problem is that there is a massive shortage of honey in SA, for all sorts of reasons. In the Cape the bees are starving because there is no food due to so little water. Other parts of the country have been too wet or too cold or any number of things that prevented the honey to flow.



So with any shortage, people try to stretch a limited resource with all kinds of added stuff. Some not too serious: they mix their honey with commercial honey. Yet others add sugar water or other liquids to make the honey go further. Some beekeepers over-rob their hives so the honey hasn't had time to settle and age...