Cheers! These 5 beers were voted SA's favourite sips

Beer! Far from being boorish, its recent hipster-endorsed status has helped to heap accolades aplenty on this hop-and-malt-based brew. What started out as fermented-wheat gunk is now praised, not only by bearded braaiers, but by people from all tiers of society — including women.

SA has seen exceptional growth in local breweries and the explosion of the craft beer industry, with both big and small players, is just beginning.

With this in mind, we set up the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards, in partnership with Makro, to find the very best brews in SA.

HOW THE JUDGING WORKED

We called for entries in five different categories: Ale, Indian Pale Ale, Lager, Low Alcohol and Speciality.

We received a total of 82 entries, which were then narrowed down to 10 finalists (two per category), by a panel of judges who all have a formal background in the beer industry. This included the likes of Greg Gilowey and Karl Tessendorf from the TV show Beer Country and Fanent Zimba, GM of Beer House.