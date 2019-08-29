The Green Goose Eatery is a fabulous addition to central Stellenbosch

Just as geese always return home after their migration, chef Gustaaf Boshoff is back in his home town, opening his first restaurant in the heart of Stellenbosch after an extended “surf” trip around the world.

This happened to include working in Michelin-starred restaurants, private cheffing in New York, stints on yachts, and two months in Tahiti, among other adventures.

The Green Goose Eatery – green for the sustainable approach using small local suppliers – manages to be both everyday eatery and chic foodie and cocktail spot, taking inspiration from the tastes encountered on those travels, as well as embracing unintimidating comfort food that feels like home.

The small plate section expresses Gustaaf’s global influences. We shared a chunky tuna ceviche with Vietnamese dressing, warm ginger, salted lime and edamame beans, and a tender pork belly with apple, mustard and celeriac, and wasabi on puffed crackling adding a pop of fusion heat. Then gorgeous black squid inkarancini with chargrilled octopus and black garlic aioli.