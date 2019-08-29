Food

Recipe

WATCH | How to make an amazing Amarula milk tart in the microwave

This scrumptious dessert requires a mere 15 minutes of cooking time before you can pop it in the fridge to set

29 August 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make an Amarula milk tart in the microwave

Serves: 8 - 10

For the biscuit base:

200g vanilla biscuits

¼ cup butter, melted

For the boozy custard filling:

1 tin condensed milk

½ cup milk

¾ cup Amarula Cream

2 cups warm water

2 tbsp butter, melted

4 eggs

6 tbsp corn flour

Pinch of salt

Ground cinnamon

Method:

  1. Grease a microwave-safe baking dish.
  2. To make the base, place the biscuits in a resealable plastic bag and crush them using a rolling pin. 
  3. Combine the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and press into the base of the greased dish. Allow to rest in the fridge while you prepare the boozy custard filling.
  4. To make the filling, place the condensed milk, milk, Amarula, warm water, melted butter, eggs, corn flour and salt in a microwave-safe bowl and mix well.
  5. Microwave on high for 7 minutes.
  6. Remove the bowl from the microwave and whisk to prevent lumps from forming.
  7. Microwave on high for 5 minutes.
  8. Remove the bowl from the microwave and mix again.
  9. Microwave on high for 3 minutes.
  10. Remove the bowl from the microwave and mix again.
  11. Pour the custard onto the biscuit base and allow to cool.
  12. Once cool, top with a generous dusting of cinnamon and refrigerate for about 2 hours or until set.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | How to turn vetkoek into incredible Peppermint Crisp 'donuts'

A mashup of two South African faves makes for cravable caramel-filled fauxnut dessert
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Melt, mix, bake: how to make the easiest brownies ever

You’re just one bowl, three steps and five ingredients away from the most amazing chocolate brownies
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | How to make a 3-ingredient lemon cheesecake in the microwave

Yes, you really can whip up a sensational dessert in a matter of minutes
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  2. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Going for the kill: Lion takes down kudu as tourists watch Travel
  4. Eldos' Queen of Smoke spins role in Charlize Theron's new reality show Lifestyle
  5. MTV VMAs 2019: Best & worst on the red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X