WATCH | How to make an amazing Amarula milk tart in the microwave
This scrumptious dessert requires a mere 15 minutes of cooking time before you can pop it in the fridge to set
29 August 2019 - 00:00
Serves: 8 - 10
For the biscuit base:
200g vanilla biscuits
¼ cup butter, melted
For the boozy custard filling:
1 tin condensed milk
½ cup milk
¾ cup Amarula Cream
2 cups warm water
2 tbsp butter, melted
4 eggs
6 tbsp corn flour
Pinch of salt
Ground cinnamon
Method:
- Grease a microwave-safe baking dish.
- To make the base, place the biscuits in a resealable plastic bag and crush them using a rolling pin.
- Combine the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and press into the base of the greased dish. Allow to rest in the fridge while you prepare the boozy custard filling.
- To make the filling, place the condensed milk, milk, Amarula, warm water, melted butter, eggs, corn flour and salt in a microwave-safe bowl and mix well.
- Microwave on high for 7 minutes.
- Remove the bowl from the microwave and whisk to prevent lumps from forming.
- Microwave on high for 5 minutes.
- Remove the bowl from the microwave and mix again.
- Microwave on high for 3 minutes.
- Remove the bowl from the microwave and mix again.
- Pour the custard onto the biscuit base and allow to cool.
- Once cool, top with a generous dusting of cinnamon and refrigerate for about 2 hours or until set.