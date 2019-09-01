Dinner Time Stories is food theatre Instagrammers have to experience

A new dining experience employs tech and in-the room touches to tell a tale

It's not quite theatre, not quite a film and not quite dining out either. In the quest for ever more novel experiences, Dinner Time Stories is a combination of all three, with some pantomime, tattoo art and dress-up thrown in for extra kicks.



In a darkened room at the Faircity Quartermain Hotel in Johannesburg, dinner guests file in and take their seats at long, communal tables. A huge storybook is placed in front of each guest and the show begins. A tiny chef comes to life on your plate and travels across deserts, raging seas, mountain ranges and through colourful marketplaces in search of the perfect ingredients for his menu, which he presents by hopping onto your plate and gazing up at you, before launching into an explanation of his dishes...