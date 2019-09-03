SA sixth-most 'diet-obsessed' country in the world

Do you shift from one diet to the next, hoping to find the perfect plan to lose any unwanted weight? Well you're not alone.

According to a recent study, SA is the sixth most "diet-obsessed" country in the world - at least, so says Chef's Pencil, an Australian website for chefs and cooks.

Chef's Pencil spokesperson Corina Onet said they analysed Google trends data on searches on the topic of diet and nutrition. This was then used to come up with the list, as Google provided a country and city score showing the local interest level for diet-related searches.

The countries which made the top six were Poland, which score a 100, followed by Australia (83), US (78), New Zealand and Maldova (both 77), and then SA (76).

In terms of the actual areas of people doing the searching in SA, the highest interest in dieting was mostly common in Vanderbijlpark, Bloemfontein and Boksburg, according to the survey.

The survey revealed that diet-related searches increased dramatically at the beginning of the year and dropped steadily until the next New Year’s Day.