Food
Recipes
3 dreamy desserts you should be making on the braai
End your next braai on a high note with these easy recipes for crowd-pleasing puddings that can be cooked over the coals
05 September 2019 - 00:00
By
Staff reporter
RECIPE | Braaied donuts with lemon curd & mixed berries
Who knew that putting doughnuts on the braai would make them taste even better
Lifestyle
4 days ago
RECIPE | Marshmallow & raspberry kebabs with Bar One sauce
Toasted marshmallows just got even more delicious! This easy dessert can be made in the oven or on the braai
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE | Vegan braaied banana split
Braaied bananas topped with a dollop of raw chocolate mousse, sweet coconut cream and a sprinkling of buttered nuts. Yum!
Lifestyle
11 months ago
