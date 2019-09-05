Food

3 dreamy desserts you should be making on the braai

End your next braai on a high note with these easy recipes for crowd-pleasing puddings that can be cooked over the coals

05 September 2019

RECIPE | Braaied donuts with lemon curd & mixed berries

Who knew that putting doughnuts on the braai would make them taste even better
4 days ago

RECIPE | Marshmallow & raspberry kebabs with Bar One sauce

Toasted marshmallows just got even more delicious! This easy dessert can be made in the oven or on the braai
1 year ago

RECIPE | Vegan braaied banana split

Braaied bananas topped with a dollop of raw chocolate mousse, sweet coconut cream and a sprinkling of buttered nuts. Yum!
11 months ago

