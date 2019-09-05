Learn to be a masterful Thai chef in a morning at Sawadee cookery school

Stepping out on to Reinette Pinky Wessels' covered patio on an early Saturday morning, it doesn’t feel like you’re in the middle of Centurion. One look at the lush green garden, Thai-inspired décor and round table laid out with fresh vegetables, chopping boards, prepping bowls and knives, and you could easily be attending a cooking class somewhere in the Far East.

“Sawadee”, the name of Wessel's cookery school, is the Thai word used to greet or bid farewell to someone. Having spent 14 years in Thailand teaching at a French school, Wessels uses this greeting to welcome guests who come to learn the secrets of Thai cuisine at her home in Lyttleton, where she has been offering cooking classes for just under two years.

During her time in Thailand, Wessels did an intensive cooking course in Bangkok with the May Kaidee Cooking School where she learnt to cook diverse vegan and vegetarian dishes and equally delicious dishes incorporating meat, which means her classes cater for all preferences.