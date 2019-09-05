On the moo-ve: Che Argentine Grill's relocated to Parkwood

Che Argentine Grill, the hugely popular food o­ffering from Oscar Farraldo and Bernado Corti, began when they started selling homemade empanadas in 2012 at the Market on Main in Joburg's Maboneng precinct.

The duo, who hail from Uruguay and Argentina respectively, quickly realised they were on to a good thing and opened their restaurant in Fox Street in 2015, specialising in various meat dishes including asado (short rib) and lomo con hueso (fillet on the bone).

After four good years there, they’ve recently decided to move premises. We spoke to them about the relocation.

What prompted the move from Maboneng to Parkwood?

We’ve been in Maboneng for the past four years. It was important to us to stay in the city, as that’s where it all began.