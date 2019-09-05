Three small things that'll make a big difference to how your wine tastes

1. INVEST IN GREAT GLASSWARE

The quality of your wine glass plays a big role in your overall experience of the wine in it.

Glasses that swell in the middle and get narrower toward the lip help to concentrate the aromas in the wine, so you can do that all-important swirling (without spilling) and enjoy the bouquet all the more as you tip the glass to drink.

Generally, the thinner the glass, the better.

2. DON'T OVERFILL YOUR GLASS

Fill wine glasses one-third only, so the wine can be swirled to release its aromas.

3. SERVE WINE AT THE RIGHT TEMPERATURE

Temperature really does affect the taste of wine. Too cold, and the flavours will be tightly wound up, too warm and the wine will be loose and limp.

Slightly chilled white wine is best and red wine should be served at room temperature (provided it’s not too warm).