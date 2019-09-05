Food

Three small things that'll make a big difference to how your wine tastes

Follow these golden rules next time you serve a bottle of wine

05 September 2019 - 08:58 By Wade Bales
Haven't chilled your white wine in the fridge? Submerge the bottle in an ice bucket topped up with water for 15 minutes before serving.
Haven't chilled your white wine in the fridge? Submerge the bottle in an ice bucket topped up with water for 15 minutes before serving.
Image: 123RF/serezniy

1. INVEST IN GREAT GLASSWARE

The quality of your wine glass plays a big role in your overall experience of the wine in it.

Glasses that swell in the middle and get narrower toward the lip help to concentrate the aromas in the wine, so you can do that all-important swirling (without spilling) and enjoy the bouquet all the more as you tip the glass to drink.

Generally, the thinner the glass, the better.

2. DON'T OVERFILL YOUR GLASS

Fill wine glasses one-third only, so the wine can be swirled to release its aromas.

3. SERVE WINE AT THE RIGHT TEMPERATURE

Temperature really does affect the taste of wine. Too cold, and the flavours will be tightly wound up, too warm and the wine will be loose and limp.

Slightly chilled white wine is best and red wine should be served at room temperature (provided it’s not too warm).

If wine is too cold, and the flavours will be tightly wound up, too warm and the wine will be loose and limp

Before serving a white wine, chill for two hours or submerge the bottle in an ice bucket topped up with water for 15 minutes. In summer, bring these wines out just before serving.

Open a red wine 30 minutes before serving (if you can) to allow it time to breathe at room temperature. (Remember room temperature is between 17 and 20°C.)

This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for all the best in luxury lifestyle news.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Yes, the shape of your wine glass really does affect the taste of your tipple

Janine Walker discovers the difference a glass can make to the bouquet, texture, flavour and finish of various wine varietals
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

When is shiraz not shiraz? When it's syrah

These red wines are made from the same grapes. Here's what sets them apart
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Surprisingly wine isn't automatically a vegan-friendly sip. Here's why

For a product made of little more than grape juice, it surprises many wine-drinkers to discover that their favourite tipple isn’t always a ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf Travel
  2. Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first ... Lifestyle
  3. Charlize Theron's banned 1999 anti-rape ad re-emerges Lifestyle
  4. SA's xenophobia shame: 'burning man' case shut Lifestyle
  5. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X