4 reasons you'll fall in love with The Whippet in Melville Harvest Store

The new sister eatery of a popular Linden coffee shop is a design destination of note

When The Whippet opened its doors on the corner of Linden's most prominent intersection, it announced its intentions to integrate with the community and support fresh and local. The face-lifted Linden store was then revealed last year with a more refined interior and a fresh new menu to boot.



Divan Botha, the brand's founder, must be a sucker for punishment, because he followed on immediately with plans for a sister eatery, The Whippet in Melville Harvest Store. The creation of this new restaurant involved the overhaul of Melville Mansions, a 1937 heritage gem...