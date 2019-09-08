Creation wine's new pairing menu is a blissful blend of histories & cultures

And of course, delicious wines too

As I held a large abalone shell to my ear, the passion fruit on the plate offered a pungent yet pleasant aroma, evoking myriad memories. The shell, together with a whiff of coarse sea salt, conjured a sense of the seaside mingled with tropical notes. I was taken back to my childhood in Durban. I was a lucky guinea pig for the brand-new Heritage Story of Creation pairing menu, a six-course taste adventure, teamed with eight of the farm's award-winning wines.



The chilled Creation Sauvignon Blanc was the prelude to the first dish, sauteed abalone (legally sourced), cut into blocks, not unpleasantly chewy, mixed with capers, red onion, lemon, spring onion, kelp and small, grass-green fronds of samphire, a sea asparagus found along the shore...