RECIPE | Blueberry yoghurt ice lollies
Have you noticed how large and plump the blueberries are this season? Make the most of them with this easy dessert recipe (there's a low-kilojoule option too)
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Makes: about 10 depending on size of mould
Ingredients:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.