Five of SA restaurant-goers' most annoying habits. Are you guilty?

It’s common courtesy to simply phone and cancel, as it allows the restaurant to reallocate the seats. The trend reached such a peak that in some international markets bookings have to be secured with a deposit or credit card details — that way, if you don’t show, you still pay.

3. FAKING FOOD ALLERGIES

The proliferation of wheat, gluten and lactose intolerance has come to a point where we don’t trust these are genuine allergies. It’s becoming bizarre and means that when people come in with genuine allergies or food-related diseases (such as Crones Disease), the industry is almost too blasé and desensitised.

4. MOANING ABOUT CAKEAGE

More and more people are bringing their own cakes. [This has given rise to eateries charging cakeage, a charge similar to corkage, which some people have an issue paying.]

When customers bring in cakes, we lose out on a number of dessert orders and, even more important, the waiter loses out on that portion of the tip (but still must serve and clear the plates).

5. COMPLAINING ABOUT CORKAGE

In the “old days” someone would bring a bottle of 1977 Petrus because they wanted to enjoy it with their food. Now people are bringing inexpensive wines and are outraged to pay R70 corkage.

What customers don’t understand is that sometimes the wine glasses cost R135 each — if someone has paid the R70 corkage and they break the glass, the restaurant is only half-covered.

It also limits the customer’s experience of the restaurant.