Jozi's Curry Up is currying favour with fans of modern Indian cuisine

Since their first store opened in 2015, Curry Up restaurants and takeaways have been going full steam ahead, due in part to their unique way of approaching Indian cuisine.

Their third store opened in the Rand Steam shopping mall in Richmond earlier this year, with the other two located at Cresta Crossing and Clearwater Mall.

Alex Zohany and Kinga Szilagyi are both Hungarian and have spent the last 19 years living in South Africa and working in the restaurant business. They’ve always been passionate about the art of Indian cooking with all the flavours, textures and aromas it delivers.