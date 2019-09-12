Food

Jozi's Curry Up is currying favour with fans of modern Indian cuisine

Along with Durban-style and North Indian curries, you'll find contemporary Indian-inspired dishes on the menu at this affordable eatery's three locations

12 September 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA MOUNTAIN
Curry Up has a wide variety of Indian cuisine.
Curry Up has a wide variety of Indian cuisine.
Image: Supplied

Since their first store opened in 2015, Curry Up restaurants and takeaways have been going full steam ahead, due in part to their unique way of approaching Indian cuisine.

Their third store opened in the Rand Steam shopping mall in Richmond earlier this year, with the other two located at Cresta Crossing and Clearwater Mall.

Alex Zohany and Kinga Szilagyi are both Hungarian and have spent the last 19 years living in South Africa and working in the restaurant business. They’ve always been passionate about the art of Indian cooking with all the flavours, textures and aromas it delivers.

Check out the new dining scene at Jozi's Rand Steam

The historic Rand Steam Laundries in Richmond has been converted into a retail centre that boasts many attractions for foodies
Lifestyle
3 months ago

The Curry Up concept was born because they wanted to offer a choice of both Durban-style and North Indian curries at the same restaurant. They also wanted to serve meals in a fresh, trendy and contemporary environment, along with craft beers, artisan milkshakes and interesting wine varietals. And so the concept was born.

When it comes to the food, there are no excuses or short cuts. They use hand-selected whole spices. The masalas are ground on the premises daily to ensure they’re at their most aromatic.

While certain cooking methods used at Curry Up are the same that have been used for centuries, some have been tweaked to appeal to a modern audience.

Besides your more traditional curries, you could also try an Inside Out Chicken tikka 'pizza' or battered hake with masala chips

Besides your more traditional velvety smooth butter chicken and mighty lamb korma, you could also try an Inside Out Chicken tikka “pizza”, battered hake with masala chips, curried apricot and garlic aioli, or their coconut samoosas.

Alex says it’s also their goal to make Indian dining more accessible. “Our signature offering is the ‘three courses for two people’, which is available from R140. There aren’t many places you can eat well for just R70 per person per meal,” says Alex.

One of the defining attributes of Curry Up is their distinctive interior design. Picture cool, contemporary green metro tiles, exposed ceilings and red brick walls, and copper and brass accents everywhere – creating a surrounding where Indian food is completely at home in a modern setting.

“All our stores are our own design – both of us love creative arts, even though it’s not our profession. All three stores also have slightly different design languages, based on their location,” ends Alex.


Image: Supplied

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Enjoy a small taste of Brazil at Melrose's new Rodizio restaurant

If you're in search of hearty Brazilian meals, party vibes and awesome cocktails, this new eatery will satisfy your inner Latina
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Truffles Bistro is a surprise oasis in the midst of Sandton's high rises

Set in Joburg's Mushroom Farm Park, this eatery serves up fresh, flavourful dishes in a beautiful botanical setting. Co-owner Josef Schmid tells us ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Great Middle Eastern food in Jozi? Eat where the Lebanese ambassador eats

Pizza Mezza serves up authentic and affordable dishes bursting with flavour. So it's no wonder it's gained such a loyal following, writes Janine ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nando’s flame-grills Pick n Pay’s chicken advert Food
  2. Five of SA restaurant-goers' most annoying habits. Are you guilty? Food
  3. Charlize Theron tells SA leaders: 'You're still ignoring rape and femicide' Lifestyle
  4. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on her NYC adventure & meeting Trevor Noah Lifestyle
  5. The most popular phones on the second-hand market Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘No parent would have loved to see what I have witnessed’: Mother of Dros rape ...
Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
X