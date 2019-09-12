The Blockhouse Kitchen: Constantia Valley's new family-friendly hangout

Locals remember it fondly as The River Café, it spent four years as Open Door, now the old school house at the entrance to Constantia Uitsig wine estate has a new name, new chef, new menu, and it’s all about accessible, unpretentious food.

Chef Brad Ball – back in the restaurant business after three years private che­ffing and catering – already loved the space from his time as executive chef at the River Café.

“There’s such a rad connection with the building. I’ve come back and it’s like I never left,” he says.

As a local with kids himself he knew exactly what the area needed. “Somewhere family-friendly to take the children, in the heart of the valley, with lekker chow and decent, reasonably-priced wine.”