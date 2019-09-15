An oriental dining adventure: what to order to have an epic meal in Japan

Diane de Beer has suggestions for big spenders and budget travellers alike

After a trip to Hokkaido in Japan earlier this year, three meals remain imprinted on my tastebuds.



The first two were restaurants in Asahikawa. Tenkin (https://www.tenkin.info/) was our lunch option and the meal was dominated by raw fish and a hotpot with a steaming broth and rice on the side...