RECIPE | Veggie bunny chow
Use this tasty mix of curried vegetables, lentils and cannellini beans to fill half-loaves of bread or, for a more 'elegant' option, rolls or miniature loaves
15 September 2019 - 00:02
Makes: two half-loaves
Ingredients:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.