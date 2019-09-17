ENTER NOW | Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro

Entries are open for the second Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards in partnership with Makro. The awards celebrate the creators and retailers of locally and internationally crafted gins and variants. As with the inaugural competition in 2018, adjudication will take place across both local and international categories.

Entries will be shortlisted to obtain four finalists per category chosen by a panel of experts and celebrity judges who will also guide readers on the best gins and distilleries in the industry.

The shortlisted finalists will then be showcased at blind-tasting events to be held at Makro stores across the country, where consumers will be able to taste and vote for their favourites. Last year, a total of 74 entries were received.