RECIPE | Pulled pork sarmies with BBQ chilli sauce
Topped with tender, slow-cooked pork, these open sandwiches make for a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner
18 September 2019 - 15:00
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1kg pork leg/shoulder or gammon
2 chillies, or to taste, seeded and sliced
Sauce:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
10ml (2 tsp) Worcestershire sauce
200g (1 cup) dark brown sugar
250ml (1 cup) vinegar
125ml (½ cup) soy sauce
To finish:
15ml (1 tbsp) cornflour, mixed with 15ml (1 tbsp) water
6 slices toasted sourdough or rye bread
Fresh rocket, to serve
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Place the pork in a roasting tin and cover with 800ml water. Cover loosely with foil, crimping the edges to secure, and roast for 2 hours 30 minutes.
- For the sauce, heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until translucent. Add the garlic and smoked paprika and cook for a minute. Stir in the remaining ingredients and cook for about 10-15 minutes.
- Remove the cooked pork from the oven, keep covered and allow to cool.
- Shred the meat from the bones and mix with 125ml (½ cup) of the cooking liquid.
- Mix a few tablespoons of the cooking liquid with the dissolved cornflour and add to the sauce, cooking until thickened.
- Arrange pulled pork on toast, pour over sauce, top with rocket and serve.