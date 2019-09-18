Food

RECIPE | Pulled pork sarmies with BBQ chilli sauce

Topped with tender, slow-cooked pork, these open sandwiches make for a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner

18 September 2019 - 15:00 By Jules Mercer
Pulled pork sarmies with BBQ chilli sauce.
Image: Toby Murphy

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg pork leg/shoulder or gammon

2 chillies, or to taste, seeded and sliced

Sauce:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

10ml (2 tsp) Worcestershire sauce

200g (1 cup) dark brown sugar

250ml (1 cup) vinegar

125ml (½ cup) soy sauce

To finish:

15ml (1 tbsp) cornflour, mixed with 15ml (1 tbsp) water

6 slices toasted sourdough or rye bread 

Fresh rocket, to serve

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  2. Place the pork in a roasting tin and cover with 800ml water. Cover loosely with foil, crimping the edges to secure, and roast for 2 hours 30 minutes.
  3. For the sauce, heat the oil in a pan and fry the onion until translucent. Add the garlic and smoked paprika and cook for a minute. Stir in the remaining ingredients and cook for about 10-15 minutes.
  4. Remove the cooked pork from the oven, keep covered and allow to cool.
  5. Shred the meat from the bones and mix with 125ml (½ cup) of the cooking liquid.
  6. Mix a few tablespoons of the cooking liquid with the dissolved cornflour and add to the sauce, cooking until thickened.
  7. Arrange pulled pork on toast, pour over sauce, top with rocket and serve.

