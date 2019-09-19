New in Town
The view from Kranz Restaurant is stunning. So is the food
Catherine Black heads to The Northcliff, a newly-opened boutique hotel in Joburg, to check out what's on the menu at their in-house eatery
Few spots in the City of Gold offer more scenic views than those from atop Northcliff Hill. By day you can see Joburg’s sweeping urban forest stretching north all the way to the Magaliesberg; by night, the twinkling city lights seem to go on forever.
The Northcliff – the newly opened boutique hotel located in a residential complex on a quiet close at the top of the suburb – offers these views as a way for guests to catch their breath and gain a new perspective. It’s this sense of tranquillity that sets it apart from many other hotels in the city, as well as the fact that it’s small and exclusive, with just a handful of rooms.
But it’s not just hotel guests who can take advantage of this view: downstairs is Kranz Restaurant, which is also open to the public. Just like the accommodation, the restaurant has an intimate feel, seating a maximum of 30 guests with large frameless windows to maximise the views.
The Northcliff operator Jaco Minnaar – previously general manager of the Forum Homini Hotel in Muldersdrift – describes the restaurant as simple yet sophisticated. The menu reflects this, with a small but discerning selection of dishes that focus on seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced produce.
Starters like the pork belly, grilled prawns and matar paneer make way for mains like seared duck, asparagus risotto, and beef fillet with potato fondant. The tempting desserts include chocolate mousse cake, rooibos-glazed malva pudding and cardamom panna cotta.
The wine list is impressive for a restaurant this size, with selections from smaller, lesser-known wine regions like Wellington, Elgin and the Swartland.
“We’re proud of our diverse wine list of limited edition vintages from boutique South African vineyards, which have been hand-picked to complement each dish on our menu,” says Jaco.
As well as the intimate interior seating, there’s also an outdoor terrace and pool deck, which will no doubt become popular in the summer months as a hidden gem for enjoying after-work drinks or a venue for lazy weekend cocktails.
• Visit Kranz Restaurant at The Northcliff, 10 Solution Close, Northcliff Ext 25, Joburg. See thenorthcliff.com
