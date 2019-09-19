TV chef Pete Goffe-Wood celebrates all things carnivorous at Viande in Paarl

Beautiful heritage buildings dating back to the 1700s, blocks of vines, a backdrop of Paarl Rock and sweeping views over the valley, Grande Roche Hotel really is Paarl in a nutshell.

Until recently it was exclusively the domain of hotel guests but new owners Theresa and Hansie Britz, themselves Paarlites and local winemakers, wanted it to become a social hub for locals too.

To this end they have partnered with Chef Pete Goffe-Wood for their restaurant and hotel food offering. His reputation as Kitchen Cowboy and master of meat gives a clue of what to expect – the name Viande, French for meat, confirms it.

Locally sourced, nose to tail, the menu showcases varied cuts of meat – with plenty of non-scary meat and vegetarian options – upmarket bistro rather than fine-dining in style.

The wine list also has a local focus, highlighting Paarl, Wellington and the Paardeberg region.

“We wanted to get rid of the stuffiness and the fear of being shouted at if you use the wrong fork,” says Pete. “But still cognisant of where we are in a historic building, the grandeur remains but we’ve given it a new lease of life – more modern and approachable.”

The decor is chic and quirky, encouraging laughter and conviviality rather than hushed dining room propriety.