Taste & Tell
Buy the best: we put supermarkets' chicken espetadas to the taste test
Our judges have spoken: here's where to head to pick up the tastiest supersized chicken skewers for your next braai
22 September 2019 - 00:00
HOW WE CONDUCTED OUR TASTE TEST
It's free and fair!..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.