Five articles you must read before you shop for your Heritage Day braai

23 September 2019 - 12:53 By Staff reporter
Steak is always a crowd-pleaser at a braai. If you're on a budget, consider getting one large steak and serving it thinly sliced together with cheaper cuts such as boerewors and chicken drumsticks.
Image: 123RF/ximagination

Meat is the star attraction of any braai, so make sure you buy the very best for your Heritage Day celebrations.

To help, we've rounded up all the recent taste tests we've conducted that focus on everything from pork and chicken to beef and fish.

At these blind tastings, a panel of judges rates each product according to criteria such as  appearance, taste and aroma - and whether they would they'd buy it. An auditor is on hand to supervise the entire process, so you know it is free and fair.

Here are the results: 

Which supermarket makes the most awesome burger patties?

To help you buy the best, we put regular, free-range and cheese hamburger patties from leading retailers to the taste test
6 months ago

Which supermarket's sirloin steak should be the star of your meal?

To help you buy the best, we put juicy steaks from five major retailers to the taste test
7 months ago

Buy the best: we put supermarkets' chicken espetadas to the taste test

Our judges have spoken: here's where to head to pick up the tastiest supersized chicken skewers for your next braai
1 day ago

Which supermarket's snoek is the best buy for your next braai?

We put fish from five major retailers to the taste test
1 day ago

Which supermarket's marinated pork rashers came tops in our taste test?

To help you braai the best, we rated rashers from four major retailers
1 day ago

WONDERING WHAT TO SERVE ON THE SIDE?

11 standout braai side dishes you must try this summer

With so much emphasis on the main attraction — meat — side dishes can often feel like a bit of an afterthought at a braai.
4 days ago

Buy the best: we put supermarket potato salads to the taste test

Our judges have spoken: here's where to head to pick up a delicious ready-made side dish for your next braai
1 day ago

AND FOR DESSERT ...

3 dreamy desserts you should be making on the braai

End your next braai on a high note with these easy recipes for crowd-pleasing puddings that can be cooked over the coals
2 weeks ago

