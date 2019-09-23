Five articles you must read before you shop for your Heritage Day braai

Meat is the star attraction of any braai, so make sure you buy the very best for your Heritage Day celebrations.

To help, we've rounded up all the recent taste tests we've conducted that focus on everything from pork and chicken to beef and fish.

At these blind tastings, a panel of judges rates each product according to criteria such as appearance, taste and aroma - and whether they would they'd buy it. An auditor is on hand to supervise the entire process, so you know it is free and fair.

Here are the results: