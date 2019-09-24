Food

3 things you probably didn't know you could cook on a braai

Got a hot fire and taste for experimentation? Try some of these ideas for a delicious different braai feast

24 September 2019 - 09:38 By Toni Jaye Singer
Braaied watermelon? Go on, you know you want to try it.
Image: 123RF/Brent Hofacker

1. WATERMELON

Cooking watermelon over the coals brings out its sweetness as the natural sugars in the fruit caramelise. The end product is equally delicious in sweet and savoury dishes.

Serve it for dessert drizzled with a sweet-and-spicy syrup, or team it with leafy greens and salty feta or goat's cheese in a salad. You could also try our easy recipe for spice-crusted tuna and watermelon kebabs with salsa verde.

Seared tuna and watermelon kebabs with salsa verde.
Image: Craig Scott
Braaied donuts with lemon curd and mixed berries.
Image: Hein van Tonder

2. DONUTS

In her debut cookbook, My Vegetarian Braai, self-taught chef Adele Maartens suggests toasting donuts over the coals to form the base of a dessert — genius! She tops them with a homemade lemon curd mascarpone (try her recipe) and mixed berries.

3. HARD-BOILED EGGS - NO POT OR WATER REQUIRED

Thought popping a few whole eggs directly onto a braai grid over hot coals would make them explode? So did we — until we saw this Facebook video from The Today Show.

Depending on how well you like your eggs done, it'll apparently take 10 to 20 minutes to cook them this way, and doing so will give them a slightly smokey flavour. 

WATCH: Next time you're grilling a burger, throw an egg on the grill to top it with! http://on.today.com/2v6EaSF

Posted by Today Show on Sunday, June 16, 2019

