Luke Dale-Roberts dishes up English pub food at Ye Olde Test Kitchen

The Test Kitchen isn’t the first place you’d think of if you fancy a really good plate of fish and chips. But for the next month, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday lunchtimes, you’ll find South Africa’s best known fine-dining restaurant channelling a bustling English pub vibe.

Ye Olde Test Kitchen is a pop-up concept that popped into Luke Dale-Roberts’ head when he started revisiting old pub classics from his youth in the British countryside. “I thought why not go all in and just do it,” he says.

So lunch whole-hearted pub style it is. A short à la carte menu of rib-sticking, artery-stopping, old-fashioned classics. The food you’d hope to find in an old-school English pub, done to Test Kitchen standards.