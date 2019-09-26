WATCH | How to make a scrumptious veggie spiral pie
A tasty mix of brown rice, mushrooms, spinach and feta encased in crisp phyllo pastry
26 September 2019 - 08:54
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Spekko brown rice;
- ½ cup olive oil, for greasing, sautéing and brushing between the layers of phyllo pastry;
- ½ large onion, finely chopped;
- 1 punnet of mushrooms, finely chopped;
- 250g spinach, washed, ribbed and finely chopped;
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped;
- 2 cloves of fresh garlic, finely chopped;
- 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest;
- 1 large egg, beaten;
- 2 rounds of feta, drained and crumbled;
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste;
- 9-12 sheets of phyllo pastry;
- sesame seeds, to garnish; and
- tzatziki, to serve
Method:
- Bring one cup of salted water to the boil in a medium-sized pot. Add the rice, cover and reduce the heat. Allow to simmer for 35 to 40 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to sit, covered, for a further 10 to 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and allow to cool.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
- Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and mushrooms and fry, stirring occasionally, until they have softened and browned slightly (about eight minutes). Place in a large bowl and set aside.
- Wipe the pan down, lower the heat and add the spinach. Add a splash of hot water to stop the spinach from sticking and burning. Cook until soft, drain (if necessary), then add to the bowl of onion and mushrooms.
- Add the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, lemon zest, egg, feta and rice and mix everything together.
- Grease a spring-form tin with olive oil.
- Layer three sheets of phyllo pastry on top of each other, brushing between each layer with olive oil.
- Spread a 2cm thick line of the filling length-ways on the phyllo pastry and roll it gently to form a long roll.
- Repeat with the remaining phyllo pastry and filling.
- To assemble the pie, arrange the first phyllo roll along the inner edge of the tin. Repeat, working from the outside in, until you complete the spiral shape in the centre. Each time you add a new phyllo roll, it's important to secure the end underneath the previous roll to prevent the filling from spilling out.
- Brush the completed spiral pie with olive oil and sprinkle it with the sesame seeds.
- Prick it a few times with a toothpick (to allow steam to escape) and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until crispy and golden brown.
- Serve slices of the pie topped with a generous dollop of tzatziki.