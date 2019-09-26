Yu Restaurant's Asian fusion cuisine draws Capetonians like a magnet

There’s a hip after-work vibe at Yu Restaurant when we visit midweek. Matt black walls, plush benches, subtle lighting, cocktail bar, and a busy open kitchen with a funky octopus mural.

The Foreshore location on Heerengracht may be streets away from Bree Street, but Yu, one of two eateries on the ground floor of brand new The Onyx apartment hotel, is busy, locals way outnumbering hotel guests. It helps that there’s easy free parking right outside, but the food is definitely the magnet.

Contemporary Asian fusion is what it’s all about. Tapas and snacks span the spectrum from dim sum through to sushi, sliders, bao buns and soft-shell crab, right on-trend, accessible, blending traditional with a dash of creativity.

We kicked off with five small plates: hot edamame beans in their pods, a generous portion of hoisin calamari, sticky rice topped with salmon tartare, edamame and truffle dumplings in a rich mushroom broth, and salmon sashimi – an eclectic collection that gave us a chance to chop and change between textures and flavours, all intense and nicely balanced.