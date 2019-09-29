Food

Restaurant Review

Pop in to the No 12 pop up to taste some of Jozi's best Asian food

This pop-up restaurant in Westdene offers a constant stream of magic dishes from a team with impressive credentials

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By Janine Walker

No 12 is one of Joburg's best-kept secrets - a fabulous and funky pop-up restaurant in a Westdene house serving some of the city's best Southeast-Asian food.

The four-strong team behind this vibey eatery has impressive credentials. No 12's head chef, Nick Scott, was one of the founders of Melville's quirky chicken restaurant Glory and led the kitchen at The Great Eastern Food Bar in the suburb...

