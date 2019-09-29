Restaurant Review
Pop in to the No 12 pop up to taste some of Jozi's best Asian food
This pop-up restaurant in Westdene offers a constant stream of magic dishes from a team with impressive credentials
29 September 2019 - 00:00
No 12 is one of Joburg's best-kept secrets - a fabulous and funky pop-up restaurant in a Westdene house serving some of the city's best Southeast-Asian food.
The four-strong team behind this vibey eatery has impressive credentials. No 12's head chef, Nick Scott, was one of the founders of Melville's quirky chicken restaurant Glory and led the kitchen at The Great Eastern Food Bar in the suburb...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.