Meghan Markle melts the hearts of young couple as she tastes their sorbet

When Thula Ndema and Thato Masondo started Sorbae Frozen with the bare basics of a freezer, a blender and a cooler box, it never even crossed their minds that their dessert business would one day get a shout-out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official Instagram account.

But that's exactly what happened after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sampled their icy treats when she made a solo visit to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg on Monday.

There was a VIP Market set up for the duchess to meet the entrepreneurs who run their businesses from the vibey development in Lorentzville.

“We were told a VIP was coming, but we weren't told who it was," said Masondo.

The young couple said they were nervous but very excited when they realised it was Meghan.

"We wanted to everything prefect for her."