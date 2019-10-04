Raise your glass to the Jozi bar declared one of the world's best

Thursday night saw the creme de la creme of the drinks industry attend the 11th edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars awards, this year hosted in London.

The awards, arguably among the most prestigious on the cocktail calendar, are the result of bar visits by more than 500 industry experts the world over.

This year saw New York’s Dante by the renowned master mixologist, drinks writer and bar director Naren Young take the top spot.

However, an exciting addition to the list was announced earlier in the week when Rosebank’s Sin+Tax debuted on the extended list (51-100) at number 88 - the first Joburg bar to do so.

The only bar in Africa to make this year’s list, Sin+Tax is helmed by drinks-shaker extraordinaire Julian Short.

Having opened its doors in the summer of 2016, Sin+Tax quickly gained a loyal following and, thanks in no small part to Short’s plethora of awards, was quick to draw global attention. The accumulation of the three years of hard work has come to fruition with this acknowledgement.