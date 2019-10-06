Chef puffed up & steaming over Michelin's cheddar souffle slur

French chef Marc Veyrat is disputing his restaurant's loss of a Michelin star in court

Nicknamed "the man with the black hat", Marc Veyrat is feted as one of the world's greatest chefs - not least by Michelin, which last year awarded his Alpine restaurant, La Maison des Bois, the maximum three stars.



Recently, however, the charismatic cook hit the headlines after becoming the first top chef to take legal action against the revered food guide for docking him his third etoile in its 2019 edition...