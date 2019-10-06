How Chinese dumplings are you meant to eat in a single sitting?

Stephen Haw finds out as he samples some of the most delicious dumplings he's ever tasted at Pron in Linden

A good dumpling is a beautiful thing. It doesn't surprise me that Marco Polo smuggled them from China back to Italy along the old Silk Road. They are, at their best, a kind of gastronomic contraband - so good they ought to be illegal.



I've tried to make my own dumplings, but they've either fallen hopelessly apart or ended in a nameless coagulation, alien to good taste in general. Seeking comfort elsewhere has led me to believe that their finest expressions are to be found at Haiku in Cape Town, Yamato in Illovo and Red Chamber in Hyde Park...