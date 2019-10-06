Microgreens: why small is big when it comes to health benefits
Laël Heasman of Grow Mo’Microgreens explains what microgreens are, why they're so good for you and how best to enjoy them
06 October 2019 - 00:00
What exactly are microgreens?
A microgreen is any green herb or vegetable at the growth stage just after it has sprouted from seed, one to five days old, but before the 'baby green' stage of eight to 21 days...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.