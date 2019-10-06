Microgreens: why small is big when it comes to health benefits

Laël Heasman of Grow Mo’Microgreens explains what microgreens are, why they're so good for you and how best to enjoy them

What exactly are microgreens?



A microgreen is any green herb or vegetable at the growth stage just after it has sprouted from seed, one to five days old, but before the 'baby green' stage of eight to 21 days...