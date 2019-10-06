RECIPE | MasterChef Oz winner Sashi's sambal prawns with crispy prawn heads

MasterChef Australia 2018 winner Sashikumar Cheliah (aka Sashi) was in SA recently for the Appetite Fest in Pretoria, where he prepared the now-famous satay prawn dish with crispy prawn heads that got him his place in the popular TV cooking competition.



He shares his recipe:..