Maps Maponyane has got his buns in a row flipping burgers: Here's what you need to know
Media personality Maps Maponyane recently added restaurant owner to his portfolio. He has opened a burger joint in Johannesburg called Buns Out.
Here's what you need to know about Maps' new baby.
Opening Day
On September 29, Maps revealed that he was stepping into the burger business. But first, he needed his mom's approval.
Couldn't say anything until I brought my toughest critic along, and now that she's happy - I'm Excited to share that I've just opened my first restaurant. A burger spot in Linden, Johannesburg called 'Buns Out'🍔🍟— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) September 29, 2019
Come through for a great quality burger! We're open every day.👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/oHUQHhAIDS
Location
Cashing in on the interest, Maps made sure his potential customers knew the spot's address. In case you missed it, No 32, 7th Street, Linden, Randburg, is where it's at.
Opening hours
Buns Out is open seven days a week.
Sunday to Thursday: Noon to 10pm.
Friday and Saturday Noon to 11pm.
So, what's the verdict?
Celebs, pals and industry colleagues (and Maps himself) have been singing Buns Out's praises. Maps has been sharing details of those who have apparently driven far and wide for a bite.
So proud of you @MapsMaponyane , everything you touch turns to GOLD! I will get another one on Sunday! So much love and respect for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/aAkDnl0pMv— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 4, 2019
A young man supposedly named "Spider-Man", when asked repeatedly what his name is (he even whispers it in your ear when he tells you), came through to @BunsoutL twice this week and he wrote us a letter❤— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) October 7, 2019
His mom @ImSophia_C says it's his new favourite spot 😁🙌🏾. #BunsOut 🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/vOUvXIqdyQ
Hey Uncle Maps, I made sure we came hungry today. Your new joint is super cool! Lungelo says your burgers are better than McDonald's. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾@MapsMaponyane #BunsOut pic.twitter.com/ZI23tLEMa9— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 5, 2019
This happened today 😭🤗— YT: Food diaries with Nsuku (@nsuuku_) October 4, 2019
Food diary entry loading...💃
Buns Out was top 2 and not 2 ! pic.twitter.com/vmBZHl01Lg
Love seeing brothers shining and doing great things 💎 just visited @MapsMaponyane @BunsoutL 🍔 🍟 Amazing burgers and atmosphere 👌🏾 More Blessings brotherman!— TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) October 4, 2019
First and foremost— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) October 4, 2019
This is not a paid tweet.
Second of all... THIS IS THE BEST BURGER IN TOWN (Go argue with your ancestors)!!!!!!!!! Great service, beautiful space and yummiest burgers.😩😍
Lastly...Go get yours. 32,7th street in Linden.
You’re welcome❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/bdwQQFFQn7
Tried @BunsoutL today with my lil ones and man! Great burgers, great service. @MapsMaponyane thought I was really hungry but the meal was actually just slapping hard 👌 pic.twitter.com/uAOnlbibiR— Resego S (@resego_senatle) October 6, 2019
Buns Out, thank you @MapsMaponyane my family enjoyed the meal pic.twitter.com/cDCET0FhfV— Thabakgolo (@IThabakgolo) October 5, 2019