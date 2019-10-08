Food

Maps Maponyane has got his buns in a row flipping burgers: Here's what you need to know

08 October 2019 - 06:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Maps Maponyane recently added businessman to his portfolio.
Image: Instagram/Maps Maponyane

Media personality Maps Maponyane recently added restaurant owner to his portfolio. He has opened a burger joint in Johannesburg called Buns Out.

Here's what you need to know about Maps' new baby.

Opening Day

On September 29, Maps revealed that he was stepping into the burger business. But first, he needed his mom's approval.

Location 

Cashing in on the interest, Maps made sure his potential customers knew the spot's address. In case you missed it, No 32, 7th Street, Linden, Randburg, is where it's at.

Opening hours

Buns Out is open seven days a week.

Sunday to Thursday: Noon to 10pm.

Friday and Saturday Noon to 11pm. 

So, what's the verdict?

Celebs, pals and industry colleagues (and Maps himself) have been singing Buns Out's praises. Maps has been sharing details of those who have apparently driven far and wide for a bite. 

