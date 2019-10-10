Recipe
WATCH | How to make fab frozen yogurt cups with just five ingredients
Peanut butter crunchies form the base of these cool chocolatey desserts
10 October 2019 - 00:00
WATCH | How to make 5-ingredient frozen yoghurt cups
Makes: 12 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups Nature’s Source Crispy Crunch granola
2 tbsp peanut butter
2 tbsp honey
2 cups full cream yoghurt, plain
2 cups dark chocolate drops, melted
Method:
- Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the granola with the peanut butter and honey and mix well. Add more honey to create a sticky consistency, if needed.
- Press the granola mixture firmly into the base of the cupcake liners. Freeze for 1 hour or until firm.
- Spoon some yoghurt onto the granola layer and freeze for another hour or until firm.
- Place the chocolate drops in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave for 15 seconds before stirring. Repeat until the chocolate is melted.
- Distribute the chocolate evenly among all cups. Freeze for another 1 to 3 hours or until firm.