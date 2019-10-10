Food

WATCH | How to make fab frozen yogurt cups with just five ingredients

Peanut butter crunchies form the base of these cool chocolatey desserts

10 October 2019 - 00:00 By Foodies of SA

WATCH | How to make 5-ingredient frozen yoghurt cups

Makes: 12 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups Nature’s Source Crispy Crunch granola

2 tbsp peanut butter

2 tbsp honey

2 cups full cream yoghurt, plain

2 cups dark chocolate drops, melted

Method:

  1. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the granola with the peanut butter and honey and mix well. Add more honey to create a sticky consistency, if needed.
  3. Press the granola mixture firmly into the base of the cupcake liners. Freeze for 1 hour or until firm.
  4. Spoon some yoghurt onto the granola layer and freeze for another hour or until firm.
  5. Place the chocolate drops in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave for 15 seconds before stirring. Repeat until the chocolate is melted.
  6. Distribute the chocolate evenly among all cups. Freeze for another 1 to 3 hours or until firm.

