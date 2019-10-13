Sommelier Esme Groenewald's top tips for wine lovers

Esme Groenewald is a board member at the South African Sommeliers Association (SASA), co-owner of Somm Hospitality Enterprises, and one of this year’s judges for the upcoming Sommeliers Selection competition.



Here, she reveals how she got into the wine industry, shares tips for wine lovers, and talks about the latest drinks trends:..