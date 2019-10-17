Food

Recipes

6 amazing salads for people who absolutely hate lettuce

These easy recipes prove leafy greens aren't essential for a great salad

17 October 2019 - 10:20 By Toni Jaye Singer

RECIPE | Baby marrow & corn salad with granadilla vinaigrette

Beyond being served as a side dish, this unusual salad makes a delicious filling for tortillas. The punch vinaigrette is also great on chicken salads
Lifestyle
4 years ago

RECIPE | Korean pickled & fresh vegetable salad

This Asian salad is a riot of colours, textures and flavours
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE | Caprese salad with grapes

If you're a fan of sweet/sour flavour combinations, try adding fresh grapes to a classic Italian salad of mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
Lifestyle
7 months ago

RECIPE | Dukkah roasted vegetable & lentil salad

Dukkah, an Egyptian spice mix, adds bags of flavour to this salad that's topped with caramelised walnuts and a creamy yoghurt dressing
Lifestyle
10 months ago

RECIPE | Roasted tomato & black-eyed bean salad

Colourful, healthy and filling, this bean salad is tossed with a spicy lime and olive oil dressing
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Barley & broccoli salad

This filling salad would be perfect for a packed lunch
Lifestyle
2 years ago

