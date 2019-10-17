Register
Food
Recipes
6 amazing salads for people who absolutely hate lettuce
These easy recipes prove leafy greens aren't essential for a great salad
17 October 2019 - 10:20
By
Toni Jaye Singer
RECIPE | Baby marrow & corn salad with granadilla vinaigrette
Beyond being served as a side dish, this unusual salad makes a delicious filling for tortillas. The punch vinaigrette is also great on chicken salads
Lifestyle
4 years ago
RECIPE | Korean pickled & fresh vegetable salad
This Asian salad is a riot of colours, textures and flavours
Lifestyle
1 year ago
RECIPE | Caprese salad with grapes
If you're a fan of sweet/sour flavour combinations, try adding fresh grapes to a classic Italian salad of mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
Lifestyle
7 months ago
RECIPE | Dukkah roasted vegetable & lentil salad
Dukkah, an Egyptian spice mix, adds bags of flavour to this salad that's topped with caramelised walnuts and a creamy yoghurt dressing
Lifestyle
10 months ago
RECIPE | Roasted tomato & black-eyed bean salad
Colourful, healthy and filling, this bean salad is tossed with a spicy lime and olive oil dressing
Lifestyle
3 years ago
RECIPE | Barley & broccoli salad
This filling salad would be perfect for a packed lunch
Lifestyle
2 years ago
