Grab & go(bble): Durban's food courts have gone upmarket

When it comes to eating, I like choice, so the concept of a food court, where diners can choose from a variety of vendors then meet up with their party to eat together, has always appealed to me.

I’ve had brilliant experiences at food courts overseas. In Durban, not so much. Food courts here lean to the cheap, cheerful and chain.

Much to my delight, that changed recently with the opening of two new food courts on the Berea which have set tongues wagging.

1. FLORIDA FIELDS

Florida Fields is an open-air courtyard prettily landscaped with ponds and flower beds in Florida Road.

A quartet of converted shipping containers house food vendors and several cafes and restaurants occupy the adjacent brick-and-mortar buildings. With large-scale public artworks including a pair of giant copper heads and a variety of trendy furniture (think nostalgic wire lawn chairs), this interesting space is sure to garner its fair share of Instagram hashtags.

The food offering is also eclectic with Bunny Chows by Two and a Half Men, Glamwich and Seed serving exactly what their names suggest, and the Barn Owl (an offshoot of the popular Midlands headquarters) serving good coffee.