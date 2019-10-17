Food

Here's who'll be replacing judges Gary, George & Matt on 'MasterChef' Oz

17 October 2019 - 09:36 By Toni Jaye Singer
Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo have been announced as the new judges of 'MasterChef Australia'.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Will MasterChef Australia ever be the same now that it's missing three of its key ingredients — Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris?

That's what foodies have been wondering since July, when it was announced that the finale of season 11 would be the last time the charismatic celebs would act as judges for the hit TV cooking competition.

But fear not, Network 10 is promising that their "next generation" of judges will bring a "bold new flavour" to the show.

Avid fans are likely to recognise the first of the new trio, Andy Allen. The former electrician won MasterChef Australia season four in 2012. He went on to become the co-owner of Three Blue Ducks, a restaurant which has been awarded a Chef's Hat — Australia's version of a Michelin star.

“To be asked to be a judge — and to come full circle back to MasterChef Australia — is really flattering and really special," said Allen. "I’m stoked because it means that I’ve done the hard work to be here. You don’t ask Joe Blow to be a judge on MasterChef Australia.

Allen will be joined on the judging panel by multi-award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo, and food writer Melissa Leong.

