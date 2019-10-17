Joburg's Shucked Oyster Bar is the sort of place 'Don Draper would hang out'

From the team behind The Royale in Craighall Park, Joburg, comes Shucked - An Oyster Bar.

Compared to The Royale, Shucked is a little smaller, a little quieter, and a little bit more understated – though it keeps that same signature playful interior style.

Pink walls, plush pink fabric bench seating, hanging plants and crisp pressed ceilings give way to an elegant dark wood bar area on one side serving a solid wine list (including a good range of MCCs and champagnes) and all the old cocktail classics.