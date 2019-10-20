6 essentials every vegan should have in their pantry

Sasha Zambetti, executive chef at Kaylee's Eatery, shares advice for those wanting to adopt a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle

Fancy marinated pawpaw slices that look and taste like smoked salmon? Or a vegetarian ’pulled pork’? Visit Kaylee's Eatery (https://www.facebook.com/kayleesbedfordview/) in Bedfordview, Joburg, which specialises in vegetarian/vegan food.



Heading up the kitchen is executive chef Sasha Zambetti, who worked in culinary fields from bush catering to fine dining, run her own cookery school and hosted a TV show...