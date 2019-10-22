And the winners of the American Express Dining Awards 2020 are ...

The full list of winners of the American Express Dining Awards 2020 have been announced, revealing the cream of the crop of the South African dining scene.

This year, as part of a re-imagining of the awards, the inclusion of 10 new categories — similar to those used in the World Restaurant Awards — added an exciting element.

These categories were introduced to reflect the “revolution” that's taken place in the local restaurant industry in recent years, says Chris Wood, head of American Express SA.

“We’re delighted to have been able to recognise creativity and innovation in categories that didn’t even exist when we first launched the dining awards programme 21 years ago,” he elaborated.

Here's which eateries scooped up top honours in these new categories:

Restaurant of the Year: The Test Kitchen, Cape Town Service: The Test Kitchen, Cape Town Best Newcomer: Eike, Stellenbosch Style: Fyn, Cape Town Young Talent: Chef Ryan Cole from Salsify, Cape Town Pure SA: Marble, Johannesburg Pioneer Chef: David Higgs of Marble, Johannesburg Wine: Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient, Pretoria Best-Kept Secret: Abingdon Wine Estate, Midlands American Express Members' Choice: Saint, Johannesburg

The awards were handed out at two different ceremonies. The first took place in Johannesburg on October 14, and the second in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

Judging took place at about 120 restaurants across the country from which 72 restaurants were shortlisted.

Steve Steinfeld, popularly known as the Joburg Foodie, was the head judge this year. Chef Clive Aaron and Greg Maloka of Kaya FM completed the judging panel.

Other restaurants that were named as the top in the country include: