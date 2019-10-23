Cape Town's home to one of the world's best Italian eateries outside Italy

You don't have to book an overseas flight to enjoy spectacular Italian food. In fact, one of the world's 50 best Italian restaurants outside Italy is 95 Keerom in Cape Town.

That's according to the latest 50 Top Italy list, which is put together annually by curators from the Italian haute cuisine congress, Le Strade Della Mozzarella Paestum.

95 Keerom - which is placed at number 47 - is the only African restaurant to have made this year's global list, which is topped by Paris's Passerini. Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 and Tokyo's Heinz Beck round out the top three.