Food

Someone dropped a record-breaking R27m on a bottle of rare whisky

26 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Year Old 1926 was auctioned by Sotheby's.
The Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Year Old 1926 was auctioned by Sotheby's.
Image: Sotheby's

The "Holy Grail" of whiskies smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for £1.45m (around R27m) at a London auction last week.

The Macallan 1926 60-year-old single malt from cask number 263 had been expected to sell for up to £450k (about R8.4m), but went under the hammer for a million more than that.

The record price beat the £1.2m (approx. R22.5m) fetched last year by another bottle from the same cask.

Distilled over 90 years ago and aged in European Oak for 60 years, the bottle was one of only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986.

"This is the most iconic of all bottles of Scotch whisky, the essential centrepiece of any great collection," said Sotheby's auction house, which organised the sale.

"This bottle provides the ultimate opportunity to taste the 'holy grail' of all whiskies — a once in a lifetime experience."

The bottle was the first with the batch's "Fine and Rare" label to be seen at auction in more than a decade.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Raise your glass to the Jozi bar declared one of the world's best

Rosebank hot spot Sin + Tax was the only African bar to get the nod at the 2019 World's 50 Best Bar Awards
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Is that expensive bottle filled with fake whisky? This artificial 'tongue' can tell

This tech could help stop to counterfeiters passing off substandard tipple as hugely expensive rare whiskies
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Three small things that'll make a big difference to how your wine tastes

Follow these golden rules next time you serve a bottle of wine
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. People in these professions are having the most sex, says survey Health & Sex
  2. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Peppermint crisp cheesecake Food
  4. Cape Town's home to one of the world's best Italian eateries outside Italy Food
  5. WATCH | Hyena saves squealing warthog from leopard's jaws Travel

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X