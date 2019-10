Someone dropped a record-breaking R27m on a bottle of rare whisky

The "Holy Grail" of whiskies smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for £1.45m (around R27m) at a London auction last week.

The Macallan 1926 60-year-old single malt from cask number 263 had been expected to sell for up to £450k (about R8.4m), but went under the hammer for a million more than that.

The record price beat the £1.2m (approx. R22.5m) fetched last year by another bottle from the same cask.

Distilled over 90 years ago and aged in European Oak for 60 years, the bottle was one of only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986.

"This is the most iconic of all bottles of Scotch whisky, the essential centrepiece of any great collection," said Sotheby's auction house, which organised the sale.

"This bottle provides the ultimate opportunity to taste the 'holy grail' of all whiskies — a once in a lifetime experience."

The bottle was the first with the batch's "Fine and Rare" label to be seen at auction in more than a decade.