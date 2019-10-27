Yes! You can now get Sugarlicious's addictive ice cream macarons in Jozi

Hailing from Durban, these frozen sweet treats come in an array of inventive flavours

Chef Zakeeya Mitha started selling cakes from her little kitchen in Durban in 2008.



Baking had always been her passion and when she discovered the macaron — the French delicacy of melt-in-the-mouth colourful discs of meringue made with ground almonds — she started experimenting and fell in love with the process...